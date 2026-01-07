What's Going On With United Microelectronics Stock Wednesday?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.

What To Know: United Microelectronics said it posted unaudited net sales of NT$19.28 billion for December 2025, up from NT$18.97 billion in the same month last year. That represents a year-over-year increase of 1.66%.

For the full year, UMC reported net sales of NT$237.55 billion, compared with NT$232.30 billion in 2024. Full-year sales rose 2.26% year over year.

All figures are reported in thousands of New Taiwan dollars and are unaudited.

UMC Price Action: At the time of writing, United Microelectronics shares are trading 8.74% higher at $8.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock