Critical Metals Stock Rallies 80%: The Trump Factor

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) stock has seen a staggering 80% rally over the last week, fueled by a resurgence of geopolitical speculation surrounding President Donald Trump's long-standing ambition to acquire through various means or strategically invest in Greenland.

CRML stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

As the Trump administration revisits the idea of Greenland as a vital asset for U.S. national security, Critical Metals has emerged as a dual play for investors looking to capitalize on Trump's Arctic ambitions and federal support of the rare earths industry.

Rare Earths

At the heart of the Critical Metals stock rally is its Tanbreez Rare Earth Project, located in Greenland and recognized as one of the world's largest rare earth deposits outside of China.

The project holds an estimated 4.7 billion tons of rare-earth-bearing rock, rich in heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) and gallium — minerals essential for advanced defense systems, electric vehicle magnets and high-performance semiconductors.

With China currently controlling the vast majority of the global rare earth market, Tanbreez is seen as a critical Western-aligned solution to break Beijing's monopoly.

The Trump administration has already demonstrated significant support of the domestic rare earth industry through stakes in companies including MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) , Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSE:TMQ) and Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) .

Rumors swirl that the administration could also be eyeing investments in Critical Metals and USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NYSE:USAR) .

Greenland Connection

Market enthusiasm reached a fever pitch following Trump's recent comments on potentially acquiring Greenland for the U.S.

Investors are betting that a Trump-led focus on the Arctic will accelerate permitting and financing for the Tanbreez project, which is already eyeing initial production by 2026.

Critical Metals announced on Wednesday that it has "formally greenlit" the start of construction for a multi-use storage and pilot-plant facility in Qaqortoq, Greenland, key infrastructure for the Tanbreez rare earth project.

“Formally approving and initiation of construction in Greenland is a major step forward for CRML and the Tanbreez project … We see this facility as a cornerstone asset that underpins our technical work programs and long-term strategic objectives,” commented Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals.

Price Action

Investors view Critical Metals as a high-momentum beneficiary of Trump's strategy centered on critical mineral independence and national security.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Critical Metals stock has gained 80% over the past five days, up 17.99% at $13.94 at publication on Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock