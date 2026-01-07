Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) took a significant step forward in its long-term nuclear ambitions on Wednesday, securing fresh backing from the U.S. government as Washington looks to strengthen domestic supply chains tied to healthcare and advanced energy.

The move underscores growing federal interest in next-generation nuclear technologies that go beyond power generation and into critical medical applications.

Federal Partnership Moves Into Execution

The Department of Energy finalized an Other Transaction Agreement with Oklo, allowing work to begin on a radioisotope-focused pilot reactor under the agency's Reactor Pilot Program. The deal shifts the initiative from early planning into hands-on development, enabling construction and operations to proceed with DOE authorization.

Why The Project Matters

Oklo's subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy Inc., is leading the effort to build the pilot facility, which is designed to produce radioisotopes used in cancer diagnostics, disease treatment, scientific research, and national security applications. Many of these materials are currently sourced abroad or from aging reactors, leaving supply chains vulnerable.

To concentrate resources on the DOE-backed pilot reactor, Atomic Alchemy has pulled a previously filed construction permit application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its proposed Meitner-1 commercial facility in Idaho.

Oklo views the Reactor Pilot Program as a catalyst for strengthening U.S. leadership in clean energy, healthcare infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. If successful, the pilot reactor could serve as a template for future facilities designed to stabilize domestic radioisotope production.

Industry Momentum Builds

Federal support for advanced nuclear projects is not limited to Oklo. Another developer recently secured DOE backing to accelerate progress on a next-generation reactor design. That agreement highlights a broader government push to modernize nuclear technology while reinforcing U.S. energy security.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 3.31% at $98.76 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock