Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Ventyx Biosciences, United Microelectronics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MRT-8102.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares jumped 45.2% to $23.25 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) gained 37.5% to $13.82 following reports that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is in advanced talks to acquire the company for more than $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Photo via Shutterstock