January 7, 2026 10:03 AM 2 min read

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Ventyx Biosciences, United Microelectronics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MRT-8102.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares jumped 45.2% to $23.25 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) gained 37.5% to $13.82 following reports that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is in advanced talks to acquire the company for more than $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NMRA) rose 24.7% to $2.27.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 21.1% to $40.00.
  • Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) rose 17.1% to $4.25. Piper Sandler analyst Kelsey Goodwin initiated coverage on Erasca with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5.
  • Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) gained 15.6% to $16.71.
  • AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) rose 13.8% to $22.96.
  • Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gained 13.1% to $7.60.
  • Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) gained 13.1% to $5.56.
  • MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:MBX) rose 11.2% to $31.90.
  • Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) rose 10.8% to $3.36.
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) gained 10.4% to $8.96 after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) rose 9.2% to $29.73.
  • Navan Inc (NASDAQ:NAVN) rose 8.3% to $18.42.
  • Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) gained 8.3% to $28.17. Ascentage Pharma announced IND clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for BTK Degrader APG-3288.
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 6.4% to $42.60. Intel is ramping up its gaming ambitions by developing a new chip and platform specifically for handheld gaming devices.

