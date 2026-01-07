Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Ventyx Biosciences, United Microelectronics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.
Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MRT-8102.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares jumped 45.2% to $23.25 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) gained 37.5% to $13.82 following reports that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is in advanced talks to acquire the company for more than $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NMRA) rose 24.7% to $2.27.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 21.1% to $40.00.
- Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) rose 17.1% to $4.25. Piper Sandler analyst Kelsey Goodwin initiated coverage on Erasca with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) gained 15.6% to $16.71.
- AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) rose 13.8% to $22.96.
- Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gained 13.1% to $7.60.
- Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) gained 13.1% to $5.56.
- MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:MBX) rose 11.2% to $31.90.
- Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) rose 10.8% to $3.36.
- United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) gained 10.4% to $8.96 after the company reported December and full-year sales growth.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) rose 9.2% to $29.73.
- Navan Inc (NASDAQ:NAVN) rose 8.3% to $18.42.
- Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) gained 8.3% to $28.17. Ascentage Pharma announced IND clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for BTK Degrader APG-3288.
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 6.4% to $42.60. Intel is ramping up its gaming ambitions by developing a new chip and platform specifically for handheld gaming devices.
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AXTIAXT Inc
$22.9013.5%
CMPXCompass Therapeutics Inc
$5.389.67%
ERASErasca Inc
$4.2517.1%
GLUEMonte Rosa Therapeutics Inc
$23.3245.7%
HOUSAnywhere Real Estate Inc
$16.5814.7%
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$7.5913.0%
INTCIntel Corp
$41.814.41%
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$1075.003.48%
MBXMBX Biosciences Inc
$30.009.67%
NAVNNavan Inc
$18.146.68%
NMRANeumora Therapeutics Inc
$2.2222.0%
PBFPBF Energy Inc
$29.157.05%
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$39.6620.1%
RZLVRezolve AI PLC
$3.4012.4%
UMCUnited Microelectronics Corp
$9.0711.7%
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$13.8237.5%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.