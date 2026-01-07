Bright Minds Biosciences, Praxis Precision Medicines And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a $100 million public offering.
Bright Minds Biosciences shares dipped 2.3% to $91.03 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Cohen & Company Inc (NYSE:COHN) shares dipped 15.1% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- Gloo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLOO) fell 8.1% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.
- Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) declined 4.3% to $1.34 in pre-market trading.
- AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) fell 4.3% to $93.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- BitFuFu Inc (NASDAQ:FUFU) fell 4.3% to $2.91 in pre-market trading.
- First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) slipped 4.2% to $257.51 in pre-market trading.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) shares fell 4% to $103.16 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) shares slipped 3.8% to $45.40 in pre-market trading.
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) declined 3.6% to $5.12 in pre-market trading.
- Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell around 2% to $268.00 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.
