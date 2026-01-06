Why Are Shares of OneStream Rising Today?

Shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) are rising Tuesday after the company entered an agreement to go private private in an all-cash deal.

Who Is Buying OneStream?

Private equity firm Hg is buying OneStream, which makes software for financial management, for $6.4 billion. This deal, which is expected to close in the first half of the year, will make Hg OneStream’s majority voting shareholder with General Atlantic and Tidemark as significant minority investors.

OneStream shareholders will receive $24 per share in cash as a result of the transaction. An entity controlled by Hg will acquire all outstanding shares, including those shares owned by investment funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, which took OneStream public in 2024.

OneStream Stock Is Rising

OS Price Action: Shares were up 28.28% at $23.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

