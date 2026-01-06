Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. Recently, the company has been strategically expanding into the artificial intelligence (AI) space to enhance its ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payments capabilities, primarily in Southeast Asia.

Acquisition of the Chinese AI Robotics Company

In December, the Singapore-based company disclosed its acquisition of Infermove to accelerate its push into AI-driven robotics.

The deal is aimed at boosting Grab’s automated delivery capabilities across both first- and last-mile logistics.

The acquisition helps Grab to accelerate automation across its growing delivery and mobility network in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Testing In Singapore

Also, in November, Grab received approval from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority to begin autonomous vehicle (AV) testing with WeRide’s full Autonomously Intelligent Ride fleet in the Punggol district.

Autonomously Intelligent Ride is expected to start public service by early 2026.

This followed Grab’s prior multi-year collaboration with May Mobility to introduce AV services in Southeast Asia.

As part of the collaboration, Grab planned to invest in May Mobility to support its expansion into the global autonomous ride-hail market beyond the U.S. and Japan.

Going forward, Grab plans to introduce autonomous robobuses in Singapore in early 2026, and to explore ways to retrain human drivers for emerging technology-focused roles.

Price Action: GRAB shares are up 3.34% at $5.260 at the last check on Tuesday.

