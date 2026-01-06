Hesai Technology (NASDAQ:HSAI) announced it was selected by NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a lidar partner for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10, a reference compute-and-sensor platform designed to accelerate the development of Level 4-capable vehicles.

Hesai's inclusion made its lidar part of an open, production-oriented architecture that automakers and developers could use to build and validate autonomy-ready systems.

Hyperion 10 combined multiple sensing modalities — such as cameras, radar, lidar and ultrasonic — into a unified setup for perception and safety development.

Nvidia said the platform was powered by two DRIVE AGX Thor systems-on-a-chip built on its Blackwell architecture, delivering more than 2,000 FP4 teraflops of processing for real-time, 360-degree sensor fusion.

"Everything that moves will eventually become autonomous, and DRIVE Hyperion is the backbone that makes that transition possible," said Ali Kani, vice president of automotive at Nvidia. "By unifying compute, sensors and safety into one open platform, we’re enabling our entire ecosystem, from automakers to AV SW ecosystem, to bring full autonomy to market faster, with the reliability and trust that mobility-at-scale demands."

Hesai said it would support the platform with its ETX ultra-long-range lidar, built for L3 and L4 applications. The company described the unit as high-resolution and designed for clean vehicle integration, with options for roof mounting or placement behind the windshield.

In a separate initiative, the company announced it was also expanding into new sensing use cases, including work-related to 3D motion capture technology. The move signaled a broader bet on spatial data and real-time perception beyond vehicles.

HSAI Price Action: Hesai shares were trading higher by 1.67% at $27.08 at publication on Tuesday.

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock