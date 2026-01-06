What's Going On With NovaBridge Stock Tuesday?

NovaBridge Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBP) stock was trading higher Tuesday but has since reversed and begun trading lower. NovaBridge announced upgrade results from the Phase 1b combination study of givastomig.

What To Know: NovaBridge announced positive updated results from its Phase 1b combination study evaluating givastomig alongside nivolumab and chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6) in patients with HER2-negative, first-line metastatic gastric cancer.

The data showed an overall response rate of 77% in patients treated with 8 mg/kg of givastomig and 73% in those receiving 12 mg/kg. Responses were observed across a wide range of CLDN18.2 and PD-L1 expression levels. Median progression-free survival reached 16.9 months in the 8 mg/kg cohort, while PFS data for the 12 mg/kg cohort remain immature due to shorter follow-up.

Six-month landmark PFS was reported at 73% for the 8 mg/kg dose and 91% for the 12 mg/kg dose. The company said the combination therapy was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to standard-of-care treatment. Immune-related gastritis was observed and appeared to correlate with improved clinical outcomes.

NovaBridge said it plans to initiate a global, randomized Phase 2 study evaluating both doses against standard of care in the first quarter of 2026, with detailed Phase 1b dose expansion data expected to be presented at a medical conference later in 2026.

Despite the positive clinical update, NovaBridge shares reversed earlier gains and were trading lower Tuesday.

See Also: Microchip Technology, Alumis, Terrestrial Energy, Bright Minds Biosciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

NBP Price Action: At the time of writing, NovaBridge stock is trading 8.01% lower at $4.02, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



