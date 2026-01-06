Nuclear Stocks Rally As Trump Opens the Federal Vault

The nuclear energy sector is surging, fueled by a $2.7 billion funding injection from the U.S. Department of Energy, announced on Monday.

The awards are a continuation of federal support of the domestic nuclear energy industry under the Trump administration's “nuclear renaissance” policy.

The capital is specifically earmarked to revitalize the American uranium enrichment pipeline, addressing a critical shortage of low-enriched uranium (LEU) and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU).

The Federal Vault Opens

The DOE distributed the funds through significant task orders aimed at weaning the U.S. off Russian nuclear fuel. Three primary contractors each secured $900 million to expand production:

American Centrifuge Operating , a subsidiary of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU), focused on domestic HALEU capacity.

, a subsidiary of (NYSE:LEU), focused on domestic HALEU capacity. Orano Federal Services , tasked with expanding LEU enrichment for the current reactor fleet.

, tasked with expanding LEU enrichment for the current reactor fleet. General Matter, a private firm backed by venture capital, also focused on HALEU for next-generation reactors.

Additionally, Global Laser Enrichment—a joint venture involving Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) —received $28 million to advance next-generation laser enrichment technologies.

Nuclear Stocks Rally

Investors responded with aggressive buying, as the continued federal support boosted the entire sector.

The rally was most pronounced among small modular reactor (SMR) developers and uranium miners who stand to benefit from a guaranteed domestic fuel supply.

Key players saw double-digit gains on Monday with continuation into Tuesday's early trading.

Centrus Energy led the charge as the primary domestic enricher.

led the charge as the primary domestic enricher. Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO), NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR) and Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) surged on expectations that a reliable HALEU supply chain will accelerate their commercial deployments.

(NYSE:OKLO), (NYSE:SMR) and (NASDAQ:NNE) surged on expectations that a reliable HALEU supply chain will accelerate their commercial deployments. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UUUU) and the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE:URNM) climbed as the administration's focus on “American-made” energy increases the value of domestic mining and processing assets.

President Donald Trump and his administration continues to demonstrate support for a structural realignment of the U.S. energy grid with nuclear power as the primary baseload partner for the AI-driven data center boom.

