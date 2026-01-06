Aeva Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock rose Tuesday after Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) selected the company's 4D LiDAR as the reference sensor for its DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform, a move that positions Aeva at the center of next-generation automated driving programs.

Aeva's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave 4D LiDAR was chosen for Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion, an open and modular platform designed to support Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving.

The company said the selection expands its role as a core LiDAR supplier to passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs, building on Nvidia's autonomous vehicle architecture.

Also Read: 4 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy for 2026

The platform combines a full sensor suite with Nvidia Drive AGX Thor and DriveOS to enable scalable autonomous driving features. Aeva said its 4D LiDAR adds real-time velocity data and long-range perception to Hyperion's sensing stack, with production vehicle programs targeted to begin in 2028.

In a separate announcement released the same day, Aeva introduced Omni, a compact short-range 4D LiDAR sensor aimed at physical AI applications, including robotics and industrial automation.

Aeva said its new Omni platform broadens the addressable market for its chip-based FMCW perception technology, targeting use cases that require compact sensors with dependable 360-degree, short-range awareness.

"Aeva Omni extends the reach of our chip-based FMCW perception platform into a class of applications where wide-view awareness and reliable 360-degree near-range performance in a compact form factor are essential," said Mina Rezk, co-founder and chief technology officer at Aeva.

The company said Omni is designed to support a range of autonomy-driven applications, including autonomous mobile robots, vehicles, drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and emerging smart infrastructure, by delivering high-resolution sensing across an exceptionally wide field of view to enhance safety and operational capability.

AEVA Price Action: Aeva Technologies shares were up 21.22% at $15.86 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by bluestork via Shutterstock