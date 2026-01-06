Microchip sign outside the company's headquarters in Arizona
January 6, 2026 10:07 AM 2 min read

Microchip Technology, Alumis, Terrestrial Energy, Bright Minds Biosciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the semiconductor company disclosed that it now expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to come in above prior expectations.

On Monday, Microchip said it now expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of approximately $1.185 billion for the period ending December 31, 2025. The revised outlook exceeds the company's original guidance range of $1.109 billion to $1.149 billion issued on November 6, 2025, as well as a December 2 update that pointed to the high end of that range.

Microchip Technology shares jumped 8.1% to $72.47 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) shares jumped 129% to $19.04 after the company said topline results from its Phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 trials of envudeucitinib in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met all primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) gained 31.5% to $17.21 after the company disclosed that its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.
  • Terrestrial Energy Inc (NASDAQ:IMSR) rose 26.9% to $8.87 after the company executed an Other Transaction Authority agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy under the Advanced Reactor Pilot Program for Project TETRA.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) gained 25% to $100.00 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH clinical trial evaluating BMB-101 met its primary efficacy endpoints.
  • OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) gained 25.1% to $23.00 after Bloomberg reported that buyout firm Hg is nearing a deal to take OneStream private.
  • SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 19.5% to $327.51.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 12.5% to $30.20.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gained 11.8% to $9.90..
  • Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) rose 11.3% to $162.72.
  • Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) gained 10.7% to $21.86 after the FDA granted the company’s neuroprotective candidate Privosegtor breakthrough therapy designation.
  • Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) gained 9% to $19.59.
  • Allegro MicroSystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) rose 8.6% to $30.92.
  • Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) gained 8.3% to $28.80 after the company announced it raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.

