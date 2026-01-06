Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) and TAE Technologies are taking early steps toward commercial fusion power in the U.S., even as investors remain divided on the company’s long-term outlook.

Fusion Plant Planning Begins Ahead Of 2026 Build

The companies announced on Tuesday that they have begun planning the location for their first fusion power plant, marking an early step toward bringing commercial fusion energy to the U.S.

The companies expect to break ground in 2026, once they secure approvals and complete their previously announced merger.

The first plant is designed to generate about 50 megawatts of electricity, with larger follow-on facilities projected to produce between 350 and 500 megawatts.

Site Selection And Energy Vision Take Shape

Trump Media and TAE are evaluating sites of at least 20 acres that can support the initial plant, future large-scale reactors, and next-generation research facilities.

Other requirements include access to a significant power grid, proximity to cities, airports, and skilled labor, as well as supportive state and local governments, and the ability to maintain strong security.

Trump Media Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes said the company is already in talks with several states and partners as it prepares for the merger, describing the effort as a push to revive American energy leadership with clean, affordable fusion power that could lower energy costs and support the growth of artificial intelligence.

The planned plants will rely on TAE’s beam-driven fusion approach.

Merger Optimism Meets Rising Short Interest

Trump Media and TAE recently agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, short sellers are increasing their bets against Trump Media following the company’s announcement of its merger.

Data from S3 Partners shows short interest jumped 31% since December 18, reaching nearly 16 million shares, close to the highest level since October.

Trump Media shares have climbed more than 27% since the merger announcement.

However, the stock has remained down nearly 60% over the past year, amid concerns about the company’s losses and long-term prospects.

President Donald Trump currently owns roughly 40% of Trump Media, but his stake would drop to about 20% after the merger due to dilution, according to Reuters.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares were up 0.28% at $14.43 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

