Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) stock climbed Tuesday after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with OpenAI.

Zeta announced a deeper partnership with OpenAI to power its enterprise marketing agent Athena by Zeta, expanding beta access amid strong demand from brands.

OpenAI will support Athena's conversational intelligence and agentic applications designed to streamline complex marketing tasks.

Also Read: Lucid Gravity Can Now Navigate City Canyons With Trimble Tech

Details

The collaboration was unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where Zeta said enterprise teams want intelligence that turns questions into action.

Athena adapts to each user's goals and style, instantly converting queries into actionable insights across campaigns and data workflows.

Two agentic apps, Insights and Advisor, have entered beta testing as part of Athena's rollout to early access customers.

David A. Steinberg, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Zeta Global, said this partnership will reshape how brands interact with AI for growth.

Giancarlo ‘GC' Lionetti, chief commercial officer at OpenAI, said the alliance brings agentic intelligence directly into everyday marketing workstreams.

Athena's Insights app gives marketers instant access to trends, audience opportunities and dashboards with answer-ready data.

The Advisor app constantly reviews campaigns and can recommend, or even automate, actions to hit business goals like revenue and retention.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) , which includes UFC and WWE, participated in Athena's early access and reported faster insights and analysis generation.

Deborah Cook, vice president of data intelligence at TKO, said Athena cuts hours of work into seconds with simple prompts.

Driven by strong interest from leading brands and agencies, Zeta plans to make Athena available to all customers by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

ZETA Price Action: Zeta Global Holdings shares were up 4.80% at $22.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock