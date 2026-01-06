Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose Tuesday after the company disclosed a strategic deal with the China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance to form a nationwide maintenance parts supply chain.

The initial phase includes 12 Alliance members across 12 provinces, targeting annual sales of over $200 million.

Details

As per the deal, the company has established a three-year integration plan, bringing high-quality members into Autozi's ecosystem through a three-step process.

The process includes forming regional joint ventures to standardize operations, pursuing equity acquisitions for capital integration, and migrating businesses onto Autozi's supply chain cloud platform for digital transformation.

Future Plans

As per the plan, the initial batch of members has begun forming regional joint ventures with Autozi, with their existing operations to be consolidated into these entities to meet compliance standards for listed companies.

Over the next three years, up to 30 members are expected to join Autozi's network, spanning 30 provinces and creating China's first nationwide maintenance parts supply chain platform.

The company projects to generate over $500 million in annual sales.

Significant Strategic Investment

Last month, the company disclosed a significant strategic investment. Autozi said strategic investor CDIB, also known as Catalyst Digital Intelligence Business Ltd., formally confirmed an equity investment of $90 million at a price of $3.50 per share.

AZI Price Action: Autozi Internet Tech shares were up 17.59% at $2.54 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by nonthanat stock via Shutterstock