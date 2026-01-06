Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock rose Tuesday after the company marked a major manufacturing milestone in Hefei, China.

The Chinese electric car maker celebrated the assembly of its one millionth mass-produced vehicle at its F2 NeoPark factory.

The milestone vehicle was donated to the Anhui Mozi Quantum Technology Foundation to serve experts in the quantum technology field, CnEVPost reports.

Nio executives marked the production milestone with a ceremony and unveiled a commemorative, limited-edition ET9 sedan.

William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive, said the company aims for sustained annual sales growth of 40%-50%.

Li spoke of continued infrastructure expansion to support charging and battery swaps across key markets, the report adds.

Q4 and Full-Year Deliveries

Meanwhile, recent company data shows deliveries reached a record in December 2025, with full-year deliveries also hitting an annual peak. Nio's cumulative deliveries at year-end nearly reached the million-unit mark before Tuesday's production win.

The company's fourth-quarter deliveries reached a new high of 124,807 vehicles, representing a 71.7% Y/Y increase.

For the full year, the company, a major rival to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , delivered 326,028 vehicles, up 46.9% from the prior year. This brings cumulative deliveries to 997,592 as of December 31, 2025.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 2.26% at $4.97 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

