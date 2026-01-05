Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company reported producing 18,378 vehicles in 2025, a 104% increase.

The company delivered 15,841 vehicles in 2025, up 55%.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Lucid produced 8,412 vehicles, a 116% increase over the third quarter of 2025. Also, the company delivered 5,345 cars, up 31% from the previous quarter.

Recent Earnings Release

In November 2025, the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue of $336.58 million, missing analyst estimates of $379.11 million and adjusted loss of $2.65 per share, missing estimates for a loss of $2.27 per share.

The company produced 3,891 vehicles in the third quarter, with more than 1,000 additional vehicles built for final assembly in Saudi Arabia.

The company delivered 4,078 vehicles in the period.

Lucid expects to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on February 24, 2026.

Price Action: LCID shares are up 3.50% to $11.54 at last check on Monday.

