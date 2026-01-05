Why Is Datavault AI Stock Surging Monday?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose Monday after the company disclosed the plans for a nationwide rollout of its SanQtum platform in partnership with AP Global Holdings LLC, targeting 100 cities across the contiguous U.S.

Details

The deployment will provide secure communications, encrypted data storage, and high-performance processing.

This will support Datavault AI’s patented IDE platform to convert raw data into monetizable assets while delivering lower latency, enhanced cybersecurity, and reliable performance across distributed systems.

By combining Datavault AI’s RWA tokenization with Available Infrastructure’s distributed network, the partnership will deliver secure, low-latency data processing for trust-critical workflows.

Datavault AI’s IDE creates a digital twin by linking physical assets to immutable, tamper-proof records.

As deployment scales nationwide, the platform is expected to accelerate trusted tokenization, valuation, and exchange by processing data closer to where it is generated and used.

Following the initial rollout, Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure will standardize deployments and operational tools to extend Datavault’s real-time data capture, valuation, and secure monetization capabilities across a nationwide network of hardened edge sites.

Management Commentary

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI, said, “This deployment advances our ability to achieve true immutability of digital objects through Quantum Key Encryption that is foundational to support high-integrity zero-trust tokenization. Our coming and market superior data exchange with hundreds of tokenomic use cases will provide first-of-its-kind secure infrastructure positioned closer to the point of need.”

“We have an opportunity to really impact our customers’ bottom lines while bolstering our industry lead and making access to super compute power sustainable and obtainable by companies of all sizes and in markets of our choosing, starting here in the United States the most lucrative.”

“With edge compute projected to grow at a nearly 30% CAGR through 2033, now is the time to build Datavault AI’s sovereign cloud at the nation’s edge. In our preliminary estimation, each network location has a servicable addressable market (SAM) potential exceeding $100 million per annum driven by regional demand for high performance computing applications including digital twins and data monetization, making Datavault AI our ideal partner,” added Daniel C. Gregory, CEO of Available Infrastructure.

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were up 18.75% at $1.19 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Below the Sky via Shutterstock