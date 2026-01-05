Altimmune, GH Research, Gyre Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 500 points on Monday.

Shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) rose sharply during Monday's session after the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Pemvidutide in MASH.

Altimmune shares jumped 23.6% to $4.34 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gained 33.8% to $17.72. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday lifted the clinical hold on GH Research's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001.

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) gained 20.7% to $141.08.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 19.6% to $9.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) rose 19.3% to $1.06 after the company issued a operational and financial update.

TRON Inc (NASDAQ:TRON) gained 16.9% to $1.59.

Nuscale Power Corp (NYSE:SMR) rose 15.7% to $18.88.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) rose 15.4% to $23.71.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) gained 14.1% to $6.68. Rayonier Advanced Materials appointed Scott M. Sutton President, CEO, effective immediately, succeeding DeLyle W. Bloomquist.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADUR) rose 14% to $12.05.

Strive Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) gained 13.2% to $0.98.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) rose 12.7% to $7.67. Gyre Therapeutics announced alignment with China's CDE on conditional approval pathway and priority review eligibility for hydronidone following pre-NDA meeting.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) gained 12.5% to $10.16.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM) surged 11.9% to $30.12.

United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) rose 11.7% to $6.69.

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) gained 11.5% to $86.82.

Figure Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:FIGR) gained 11.3% to $48.66.

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) gained 9.6% to $181.21.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) rose 8.6% to $278.31.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gained 8.5% to $19.05.

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) rose 7.8% to $31.92. Shares of US energy stocks traded higher. President Trump said US oil companies are preparing to invest in Venezuela's oil industry after the removal of President Nicolas Maduro.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 7.7% to $85.39.

Slb NV (NYSE:SLB) gained 7.4% to $43.19.

(NYSE:SLB) gained 7.4% to $43.19. Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) gained 7.3% to $46.05. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained Amkor Tech with a Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $50.

