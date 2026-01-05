Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock rose on Monday after the company announced that a U.S.-based automaker has selected the Mobileye EyeQ6H to enable advanced driver assistance systems with hands-free driving capabilities on select highways across millions of vehicles worldwide.

Details

The new customer will equip many mainstream and premium models with Surround ADAS as standard in software-defined vehicle architectures.

Compared with first-generation hands-free, eyes-on highway ADAS, Mobileye Surround ADAS reduces costs and enables ECU consolidation by integrating multiple driving functions and software on a single chip and ECU, which is a critical capability for software-defined vehicles.

Strong Demand Boosts Expectations

The agreement highlights rising global demand for Mobileye Surround ADAS systems.

Mobileye now expects to deliver over 19 million EyeQ6H-based Surround systems, including 9 million from the newly announced automaker, in addition to Volkswagen Group programs announced in March 2025.

With rising regulatory standards and growing demand for hands-free driving, Mobileye expects Surround ADAS to become the next-generation mainstream ADAS and standard on many European and U.S. models.

Recent Earnings

In October, the company reported third-quarter revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $504.00 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $480.86 million.

An 8% increase in EyeQ volumes, resulting from higher customer demand, partially offset by lower SuperVision volumes on a year-over-year basis.

Mobileye raised fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $1.845 billion-$1.885 billion (up from prior guidance of $1.765 billion- $1.885 billion) versus the $1.847 billion analyst consensus estimate.

MBLY Price Action: Mobileye Global shares were up 8.28% at $12.16 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock