KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) stock rose Monday after the company disclosed that it received a Technical Support Services Contract (TSSC) from the U.S. Geological Survey, with a $350 million ceiling.

The company will provide advanced technical solutions for the Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This award positions KBR to support USGS as it advances toward the Landsat Next program, a three-satellite constellation scheduled for launch in 2030.

As per the IDIQ contract, KBR will use cloud-native architectures, AI/ML, advanced software, and enterprise IT solutions to modernize USGS’s critical operations.

The work includes intelligent data analytics, algorithm development, secure IT infrastructure, and long-term preservation of global Earth-observation records.

Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s President of Defense, Intel, and Space, said, “By integrating AI, cloud-native systems and next-generation engineering, we’re helping enable USGS to deliver faster, smarter and more resilient solutions to address natural resource management and disaster response.”

U.S. Navy Deal

Last month, KBR secured a position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). Including the five-year option period, the contract ceiling could reach $20 billion.

KBR Price Action: KBR shares were up 3.68% at $42.00 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

