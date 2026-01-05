Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose Monday after the company disclosed the appointment of Jason Chung as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2026.

Chung currently serves as Riot’s EVP, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy, and brings two decades of experience in investment banking and corporate finance to the CFO role.

He will succeed Colin Yee, who has served as CFO since 2022.

Yee will remain in the role until the effective date and then transition to a Senior Advisor position to support a smooth leadership transition and ongoing strategic execution.

Jason Les, CEO of Riot Platforms, said, “Colin has played an important role in strengthening Riot’s financial foundation, developing our internal reporting infrastructure, and supporting the company through key phases of growth.”

”His extensive experience and solid track record of delivering value-creating results, combined with his expertise in capital markets and corporate development, make him the ideal leader to guide our capital allocation strategy as we execute on our ambitious growth plans. Consolidating our finance and strategy functions under Jason’s leadership positions Riot to move with even greater strategic alignment as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy.”

November 2025 Production

Riot reported November 2025 results showing 428 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) mined, an average of 14.3 Bitcoin per day, and an all-in power cost of 4.0 cents per kilowatt-hour. The company held 19,368 Bitcoin as of the end of November 2025.

Recent Earnings

In October, Riot reported third-quarter revenue of $180.2 million, beating analyst estimates of $172.6 million and earnings of 26 cents per share, beating estimates of 21 cents per share.

Riot said it produced 1,406 Bitcoin during the quarter, up from 1,104 in the prior year’s quarter.

The company held a total of 19,287 Bitcoin at quarter’s end and had $330.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

RIOT Price Action: Riot Platforms shares were up 3.11% at $14.60 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

