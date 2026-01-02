Why Are Investors Paying Attention To Strategy Inc?

Shares of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) are rising Friday. Here’s why the stock is trending.

Bitcoin Volatility

Shares of Bitcoin-related companies are trading higher overall due to volatility of the cryptocurrency. So far, Bitcoin has been trading within a range of $88,323.34 to $90832.87 and is up around 2.5% on Friday.

However the cryptocurrency has fallen 14.95% over the past 6 months, putting the company’s $60 billion treasury at risk. The company recently started a cash treasury of $1.44 billion to hedge against Bitcoin. The amount is enough to fund at least twelve months of its dividends payouts.

The company’s goal is for the reserve to cover 24 months or more of its dividends.

"Establishing a USD Reserve to complement our BTC Reserve marks the next step in our evolution, and we believe it will better position us to navigate short-term market volatility while delivering on our vision of being the world's leading issuer of Digital Credit," said Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy Inc..

Guidance

Strategy Inc.’s guidance for full year 2025 has a wide range. The company projected that its operating income would range from a loss of $7 billion to a profit of $9.5 billion. The company also said diluted earnings per share are projected to land between $17 of losses per share to $19 in earnings per share.

Stock Is Slightly Up Today

MSTR Price Action: Shares were up 4% at $158.07 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

