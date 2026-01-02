Enphase Climbs Friday With Shares Still Near The Bottom Of Their Range

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are in the spotlight Friday. The company has received a flood of analyst coverage over the past few weeks.

Analysts See Higher Levels Ahead

Most recently, Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard maintained an Outperform rating on Enphase and raised the price target from $52 to $62. In addition, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee upgraded Enphase from a Sell rating to a Neutral rating and maintained the price target from $29 to $29.

Can Enphase Break Through Key Resistance Levels?

Enphase is currently positioned in a challenging technical setup, trading below key moving averages, which indicates bearish sentiment. The lack of significant moving average crossovers suggests that the stock is struggling to establish a clear trend direction.

The RSI is currently neutral, as there's no specific level to indicate overbought or oversold conditions. This neutrality suggests that momentum is lacking, and traders should be cautious about making aggressive moves without clearer signals.

MACD is also not providing clear guidance, as it is not above its signal line, indicating a lack of bullish momentum. This situation suggests that traders should remain vigilant for any potential shifts in momentum before committing to positions.

Key support is at $29.00, while resistance is at $39.50. If the stock approaches support, it may signal a potential reversal or continuation of the downtrend, while a breach of resistance could indicate a shift in momentum.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a significant decline of 51.77%, reflecting a longer-term bearish trend. This steep drop highlights the challenges Enphase has faced, and traders should be aware of the potential for continued volatility.

Currently, the stock is trading at 16.9% of its 52-week range, which indicates it is closer to its lows than its highs. This positioning suggests that the stock may be under pressure and could face challenges in regaining upward momentum.

Traders should keep a close eye on the support and resistance levels, as these will be critical in determining the next potential move for Enphase. Monitoring for any changes in momentum indicators like RSI and MACD will also be essential for making informed trading decisions.

ENPH Price Action: At the time of writing, Enphase shares are trading 6.65% higher at $34.18, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

