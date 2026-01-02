Why Are Investors Paying Attention To AMC Stock?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMC) are rising Friday. More than 753,000 movie-goers went to an AMC theater to watch the Stranger Things Finale this weekend.

CEO Says Netflix Partnership A Success

The company estimates that more than half of all Stranger Things fans who saw the series finale in a movie theater did so at an AMC.

Admission was free, but there was a mandatory purchase of a $20 per-person food and beverage credit. As a result, AMC collected more than $15.0 million in just two days.

AMC CEO Adam Aron said the partnership, which happened on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, was “an absolute triumph.” The partnership with the streaming service first came about with popular drama KPop Demon Hunters in October. That weekend, AMC was responsible for more than 35% of all the attendance for KPop Demon Hunters, which encouraged the two to continue working together.

Aron added that the two companies are in talks about what content to partner on in 2026. Aron said that out of the members of AMC’s loyalty program, two-thirds say they are also Netflix subscribers.

AMC Stock Is Moving Up

AMC Price Action: Shares were up 1.92% at $1.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

