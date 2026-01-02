Why Is ParaZero Stock Gaining Today?

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock rose Friday after the company received a major defense purchase order.

ParaZero stated that it has received its first purchase order from a key Israeli defense entity for its DefendAir counter-UAS systems.

The company stated that the order marks its first direct contract with the defense organization for its DefendAir anti-drone technology.

Also Read: Why Intelligent Bio Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session

ParaZero stated that officials pointed to the rising drone threats observed in recent conflicts as a key driver.

The company stated that DefendAir is a multi-layered, soft-kill system that utilizes patented net-launching technology to intercept hostile drones without the use of kinetic force.

Field Performance

ParaZero stated that DefendAir achieved a 100% interception rate in multiple field tests and is designed to protect troops, infrastructure, and urban areas.

The company stated that the order includes the delivery of DefendAir units, along with integration and training support for rapid readiness.

Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero, said the first order reflects the reliability and effectiveness of the DefendAir system.

Alon said evolving drone warfare underscores the need for scalable counter-drone capabilities, and ParaZero aims to help protect Israeli forces.

PRZO Price Action: ParaZero Technologies shares were up 42.94% at $1.16 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock