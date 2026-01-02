What Has BigBear.AI Been Up To?

Shares of BigBear.ai, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBAI) are rising Friday. Here’s why the stock is trending.

Acquisition of Agentic AI Defense Company For $250 Million

BigBear.ai recently acquired Ask Sage, a generative artificial intelligence platform with agentic AI capabilities across defense and intelligence for $250 million in cash. Ask Sage supports more than 100,000 users.

BigBear.ai expects the acquisition to help it grow across national security, defense, intelligence, and regulated commercial markets while it also works on commercializing experimental technology.

“Completing the acquisition of Ask Sage marks a significant milestone for BigBear.ai and accelerates our vision of delivering mission-ready AI that customers can deploy with confidence,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Ask Sage is already operating at scale in mission-critical environments, and together we are bringing to market a secure, integrated AI platform that unifies data, software, and mission services in one place.”

Regional Expansions and New Partnerships

Bigbear.ai also expanded to the Middle East by opening its first office based in the region in World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. This is after the company struck partnerships Vigilix and Easy Lease, which are both owned by International Holding Company.

BigBear.ai Price Action

BBAI Price Action: Shares were up 6.67% at $5.76 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com