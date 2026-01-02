Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
January 2, 2026 12:23 PM 4 min read

Why Intelligent Bio Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) fell sharply during Friday's session after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital.

Intelligent Bio said it will raise $10 million through a private placement, which weighed on shares following the announcement.

Intelligent Bio Solutions shares dipped 19.7% to $7.65 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

  • Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) jumped 181% to $1.2900.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 57.7% to $5.32 after the company issued FY26 guidance. Ironwood expects 2026 Linzess US net sales of $1.125 billion-$1.175 billion, with total revenue expectation of $450 million-$475 million. The company expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of over $300 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) jumped 56% to $3.6290. Brand Engagement Network recently announced it has entered into a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a global advertising and communications agency.
  • ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE:CHOW) rose 39.7% to $0.8500  after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results.
  • Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) gained 34.2% to $85.90.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) gained 29% to $4.0314, extending a volatile but powerful rally that has seen the stock surge approximately 470% over the past month
  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) gained 27.8% to $20.90.
  • WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) rose 24.4% to $2.7148.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 22.2% to $4.6050 after adding 14% on Wednesday.
  • Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) gained 20.2% to $10.94. Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra reiterated Sable Offshore with a Buy and maintained a $20 price target.
  • T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) rose 17.7% to $7.86.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 16.1% to $21.09.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 12.1% to $146.57 after it announced proposed spin-off and Hong Kong listing of its non-wholly owned AI unit Kunlunxin.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) gained 10.3% to $2.9350 as the company reported readiness to commence construction of flagship Phoenix ISR project and issued capital cost update.
  • Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 10.1% to $261.28.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rose 9.2% to $37.98.
  • Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) gained 9.1% to $181.53.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rose 8.7% to $1,163.31.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) rose 7.4% to $174.08 after Barclays upgraded its rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $181 to $200.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 7.1% to $39.51.

Losers

  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) dipped 58% to $0.6632 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) fell 23.5% to $14.68.
  • Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) dipped 22.2% to $0.6304.
  • Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ORIS) fell 20% to $1.1900.
  • LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) dipped 18% to $1.3700.
  • X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 18% to $0.3000.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) declined 15.3% to $2.1500. Nuvve announced closing of private placement Series A preferred stock and warrants.
  • UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) dipped 14.7% to $0.8697.
  • Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE:FJET) fell 12% to $10.26.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) dipped 9.6% to $3.5700.
  • Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) fell 9.2% to $31.31.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) dropped 7.7% to $17.64.
  • Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) fell 7.3% to $14.30.
  • Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) declined 6.6% to $17.68.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AFJK Logo
AFJKAimei Health Technology Co Ltd
$75.4917.9%
Overview
ALAB Logo
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$178.107.06%
ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$1159.938.42%
BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$147.6413.0%
BNAI Logo
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$3.7360.8%
CHOW Logo
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$0.812833.7%
CORT Logo
CORTCorcept Therapeutics Inc
$36.264.20%
DNN Logo
DNNDenison Mines Corp
$2.9510.9%
ESHA Logo
ESHAESH Acquisition Corp
$14.01-27.0%
FJET Logo
FJETStarfighters Space Inc
$9.40-19.3%
HCSG Logo
HCSGHealthcare Services Group Inc
$17.03-10.9%
INBS Logo
INBSIntelligent Bio Solutions Inc
$7.95-16.6%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$39.346.63%
IRWD Logo
IRWDIronwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.4331.4%
ISSC Logo
ISSCInnovative Solutions and Support Inc
$17.78-6.12%
JBIO Logo
JBIOJade Biosciences Inc
$14.00-9.24%
LQDA Logo
LQDALiquidia Corp
$30.97-10.2%
LVRO Logo
LVROLavoro Ltd
$1.26179.6%
LZMH Logo
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.42-14.5%
MENS Logo
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$3.62-8.35%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$2.31-8.96%
ORIS Logo
ORISOriental Rise Holdings Ltd
$1.33-10.7%
OTLK Logo
OTLKOutlook Therapeutics Inc
$0.6950-56.0%
SELX Logo
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$0.6700-14.4%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$4.1833.1%
SKYT Logo
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$21.1616.5%
SLS Logo
SLSSELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc
$4.1710.6%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$21.4030.9%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$264.6611.5%
SOC Logo
SOCSable Offshore Corp
$11.3826.2%
TE Logo
TET1 Energy Inc
$7.8317.2%
VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$175.338.22%
WOK Logo
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$2.5316.1%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.8600-15.7%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.3088-15.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved