Why Intelligent Bio Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) fell sharply during Friday's session after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital.

Intelligent Bio said it will raise $10 million through a private placement, which weighed on shares following the announcement.

Intelligent Bio Solutions shares dipped 19.7% to $7.65 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) jumped 181% to $1.2900.

(NASDAQ:LVRO) jumped 181% to $1.2900. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 57.7% to $5.32 after the company issued FY26 guidance. Ironwood expects 2026 Linzess US net sales of $1.125 billion-$1.175 billion, with total revenue expectation of $450 million-$475 million. The company expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of over $300 million.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 57.7% to $5.32 after the company issued FY26 guidance. Ironwood expects 2026 Linzess US net sales of $1.125 billion-$1.175 billion, with total revenue expectation of $450 million-$475 million. The company expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of over $300 million. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) jumped 56% to $3.6290. Brand Engagement Network recently announced it has entered into a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a global advertising and communications agency.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) jumped 56% to $3.6290. Brand Engagement Network recently announced it has entered into a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a global advertising and communications agency. ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE:CHOW) rose 39.7% to $0.8500 after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results.

(NYSE:CHOW) rose 39.7% to $0.8500 after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) gained 34.2% to $85.90.

(NASDAQ:AFJK) gained 34.2% to $85.90. Sidus Space, Inc . (NASDAQ:SIDU) gained 29% to $4.0314, extending a volatile but powerful rally that has seen the stock surge approximately 470% over the past month

. (NASDAQ:SIDU) gained 29% to $4.0314, extending a volatile but powerful rally that has seen the stock surge approximately 470% over the past month SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) gained 27.8% to $20.90.

(NASDAQ:SMX) gained 27.8% to $20.90. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) rose 24.4% to $2.7148.

(NASDAQ:WOK) rose 24.4% to $2.7148. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 22.2% to $4.6050 after adding 14% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:SLS) rose 22.2% to $4.6050 after adding 14% on Wednesday. Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) gained 20.2% to $10.94. Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra reiterated Sable Offshore with a Buy and maintained a $20 price target.

(NYSE:SOC) gained 20.2% to $10.94. Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra reiterated Sable Offshore with a Buy and maintained a $20 price target. T1 Energy Inc . (NYSE:TE) rose 17.7% to $7.86.

. (NYSE:TE) rose 17.7% to $7.86. SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 16.1% to $21.09.

(NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 16.1% to $21.09. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 12.1% to $146.57 after it announced proposed spin-off and Hong Kong listing of its non-wholly owned AI unit Kunlunxin.

(NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 12.1% to $146.57 after it announced proposed spin-off and Hong Kong listing of its non-wholly owned AI unit Kunlunxin. Denison Mines Corp . (NYSE:DNN) gained 10.3% to $2.9350 as the company reported readiness to commence construction of flagship Phoenix ISR project and issued capital cost update.

. (NYSE:DNN) gained 10.3% to $2.9350 as the company reported readiness to commence construction of flagship Phoenix ISR project and issued capital cost update. Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 10.1% to $261.28.

(NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 10.1% to $261.28. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rose 9.2% to $37.98.

(NASDAQ:CORT) rose 9.2% to $37.98. Astera Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ:ALAB) gained 9.1% to $181.53.

. (NASDAQ:ALAB) gained 9.1% to $181.53. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rose 8.7% to $1,163.31.

(NASDAQ:ASML) rose 8.7% to $1,163.31. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) rose 7.4% to $174.08 after Barclays upgraded its rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $181 to $200.

(NYSE:VRT) rose 7.4% to $174.08 after Barclays upgraded its rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $181 to $200. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 7.1% to $39.51.

Losers

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) dipped 58% to $0.6632 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

(NASDAQ:OTLK) dipped 58% to $0.6632 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) fell 23.5% to $14.68.

(NASDAQ:ESHA) fell 23.5% to $14.68. Semilux International Ltd . (NASDAQ:SELX) dipped 22.2% to $0.6304.

. (NASDAQ:SELX) dipped 22.2% to $0.6304. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ORIS) fell 20% to $1.1900.

(NASDAQ:ORIS) fell 20% to $1.1900. LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) dipped 18% to $1.3700.

(NASDAQ:LZMH) dipped 18% to $1.3700. X3 Holdings Co., Ltd . (NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 18% to $0.3000.

. (NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 18% to $0.3000. Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) declined 15.3% to $2.1500. Nuvve announced closing of private placement Series A preferred stock and warrants.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) declined 15.3% to $2.1500. Nuvve announced closing of private placement Series A preferred stock and warrants. UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) dipped 14.7% to $0.8697.

(NASDAQ:WTO) dipped 14.7% to $0.8697. Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE:FJET) fell 12% to $10.26.

(NYSE:FJET) fell 12% to $10.26. Jyong Biotech Ltd . (NASDAQ:MENS) dipped 9.6% to $3.5700.

. (NASDAQ:MENS) dipped 9.6% to $3.5700. Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) fell 9.2% to $31.31.

(NASDAQ:LQDA) fell 9.2% to $31.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:HCSG) dropped 7.7% to $17.64.

. (NASDAQ:HCSG) dropped 7.7% to $17.64. Jade Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ:JBIO) fell 7.3% to $14.30.

. (NASDAQ:JBIO) fell 7.3% to $14.30. Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) declined 6.6% to $17.68.

