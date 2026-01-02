What's Going On With ChowChow Shares Friday?

ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (AMEX:CHOW) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 2025 revenue and net income.

What To Know: The company reported first-half 2025 revenue of HK$178.2 million, up 81.3% from HK$98.3 million in the same period last year. ChowChow said the increase was primarily driven by cloud CDN services and server farm projects secured from three new customers, which together contributed approximately HK$83.5 million, or about 46.9% of total revenue for the period.

Cost of revenues rose 81.9% year over year to HK$156.2 million. Gross profit increased to HK$22.0 million from HK$12.4 million, while gross margin remained relatively stable at 12.3%, compared with 12.6% a year earlier, which the company attributed to cost control measures.

Net income for the first half of 2025 totaled HK$12.5 million, up 80% from HK$6.9 million in the prior-year period.

ChowChow reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$11.9 million as of June 30, 2025, up from HK$10.5 million at the end of 2024. The company said it financed operations primarily through cash generated from operating activities and believes its current liquidity position is sufficient to meet capital requirements for at least the next 12 months.

CHOW Price Action: At the time of writing, ChowChow shares are trading 32% higher at 86 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



