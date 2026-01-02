Palantir Slips Friday: AI Darling Tests Key $175 Support Level After Historic 2025 Run

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares are trading lower Friday morning, near $175, and down about 10% over the past five sessions. Here’s what investors need to know.

Palantir Technologies stock is showing upward bias. What should traders watch with PLTR?

Strong Long-Term Performance Remains Intact

The stock is up roughly 134% over the past year and has a market value around $425 billion, with a 52-week range of about $63.40 to $207.52.

The weakness follows a strong 2025 run. After joining the S&P 500 in 2024, Palantir's shares climbed about 140% in 2025.

Growth and profitability have been central to the bull case. Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion (up 63% year over year) and its 12th consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. Management also lifted full-year revenue guidance to roughly $4.4 billion and forecast free cash flow up to $2.1 billion.

Read Also: Stock Of The Day: Where Will The Palantir Selloff End?

AI Momentum and Financial Growth

Momentum is being driven by the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform and faster customer onboarding. U.S. commercial revenue grew 121% year over year in the third-quarter. Palantir has also landed major defense wins, including a $10 billion, 10-year Army Enterprise Agreement and a $448 million Navy deal.

Retail flows remain a key part of the story, investors were on pace to pour nearly $8 billion into PLTR in 2025, Vanda data shows, while valuation remains a frequent Wall Street concern.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Palantir earns a Momentum score of 94.79 and a Growth score of 92.15, highlighting strong medium- and long-term trends despite a weak short-term price signal.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were down 3.8% at $170.99 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Resistance is likely to be encountered at the $180 to $182 range, where previous selling pressure has been observed. A sustained move above this area could indicate a shift in momentum, potentially opening the door for a retest of the upper end of the 52-week range.

Read Also: Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Gain On The First Trading Day Of 2026— Baidu, Rubico, Intelligent Bio Solutions In Focus

Image: Shutterstock