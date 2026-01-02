AgEagle Stock Jumps 28% After U.S. Army Drone Sale

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares are trading higher Friday after the company sold six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to the U.S. Army.

What To Know: The company said the transaction was executed through its European commercial partner, Dronivo GmbH, and includes six eBee TAC drones equipped with S.O.D.A. 3D and Duet M sensors with full RTK/PPK activation. The systems will be used by the U.S. Army for multiple mission sets.

According to the company, the eBee TAC drones are designed for tactical mapping and intelligence gathering, offering centimeter-level accuracy without the need for extensive ground control points, including in disconnected or challenging environments.

AgEagle said the S.O.D.A. 3D sensor provides advanced photogrammetry capabilities with simultaneous nadir and oblique image capture for 3D modeling, while the Duet M sensor combines RGB and multispectral imaging for vegetation analysis, environmental monitoring, and surface modeling.

CEO Bill Irby said the sale reflects growing demand for advanced tactical mapping capabilities and noted that the company implemented operational improvements through 2025 to shorten delivery time frames and reduce customer wait times.

The company said the eBee TAC is a fixed-wing, hand-launched drone with a 90-minute endurance, a 17.2-mile range, and digital camouflage. AgEagle added that the drones are NDAA compliant and listed on the Blue UAS program.

Possible mission sets cited by the company include border surveillance, tactical mapping for operational planning, intelligence gathering, search and rescue, counterinsurgency, and training and simulation support.

UAVS Price Action: At the time of writing, AgEagle shares are trading 29.49% higher at $1.053, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock