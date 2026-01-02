Sidus Space (SIDU) Rallies Friday Morning On Defense Win, $16M Funding

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are trading higher Friday morning, extending a volatile but powerful rally that has seen the stock surge approximately 470% over the past month. Here’s what investors need to know.

Sidus Space shares are climbing with conviction. Why are SIDU shares rallying?

Major Defense Contract Win

The momentum is primarily driven by the company's selection as a contract awardee for the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity program.

This contract vehicle boasts a total ceiling of $151 billion and allows Sidus to compete for task orders in critical areas such as AI-enabled sensing, digital engineering, and multi-domain defense capabilities supporting the Golden Dome defense strategy.

Capital Raise To Fuel Growth?

Investors are also reacting positively to the company’s improved balance sheet. Earlier this week, Sidus closed a public offering of 10.8 million Class A shares at $1.50 per share, raising $16.2 million in gross proceeds.

Management plans to deploy this capital toward manufacturing expansion, product development and scaling its vertically integrated space and defense operations. Despite the dilution from the offering, the market has rewarded the improved liquidity and the long-term potential of the SHIELD contract.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this recent price action, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns the stock a Momentum score of 77.02, accompanied by positive price trends across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were up 29.30% at $4.011 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The current price is notably above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting a robust bullish momentum. Such a position often indicates that the stock is experiencing a strong upward trend, attracting momentum traders looking to capitalize on the stock’s performance.

