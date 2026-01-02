tickers of top stock movers
January 2, 2026 10:04 AM 2 min read

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Baidu, Vertiv Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company issued FY26 guidance.

Ironwood expects 2026 Linzess US net sales of $1.125 billion-$1.175 billion, with total revenue expectation of $450 million-$475 million. The company expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of over $300 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 57.7% to $5.32 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) gained 34.2% to $85.90.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 22.2% to $4.6050 after adding 14% on Wednesday.
  • Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) gained 20.2% to $10.94. Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra reiterated Sable Offshore with a Buy and maintained a $20 price target.
  • T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) rose 17.7% to $7.86.
  • TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) gained 16.8% to $3.7400.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 16.1% to $21.09.
  • Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 12.2% to $7.79.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 12.1% to $146.57 after it announced proposed spin-off and Hong Kong listing of its non-wholly owned AI unit Kunlunxin.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) gained 10.3% to $2.9350 as the company reported readiness to commence construction of flagship Phoenix ISR project and issued capital cost update.
  • Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 10.1% to $261.28.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rose 9.2% to $37.98.
  • Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) gained 9.1% to $181.53.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rose 8.7% to $1,163.31.
  • Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 8.4% to $21.45.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) rose 7.4% to $174.08 after Barclays upgraded its rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $181 to $200.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 7.1% to $39.51.

