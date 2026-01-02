Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Baidu, Vertiv Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company issued FY26 guidance.

Ironwood expects 2026 Linzess US net sales of $1.125 billion-$1.175 billion, with total revenue expectation of $450 million-$475 million. The company expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of over $300 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 57.7% to $5.32 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) gained 34.2% to $85.90.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 22.2% to $4.6050 after adding 14% on Wednesday.

Sable Offshore Corp . (NYSE:SOC) gained 20.2% to $10.94. Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra reiterated Sable Offshore with a Buy and maintained a $20 price target.

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) rose 17.7% to $7.86.

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) gained 16.8% to $3.7400.

SkyWater Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 16.1% to $21.09.

Critical Metals Corp . (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 12.2% to $7.79.

. (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 12.2% to $7.79. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 12.1% to $146.57 after it announced proposed spin-off and Hong Kong listing of its non-wholly owned AI unit Kunlunxin.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) gained 10.3% to $2.9350 as the company reported readiness to commence construction of flagship Phoenix ISR project and issued capital cost update.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) gained 10.3% to $2.9350 as the company reported readiness to commence construction of flagship Phoenix ISR project and issued capital cost update.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 10.1% to $261.28.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) rose 9.2% to $37.98.

Astera Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ:ALAB) gained 9.1% to $181.53.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rose 8.7% to $1,163.31.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 8.4% to $21.45.

Vertiv Holdings C o (NYSE:VRT) rose 7.4% to $174.08 after Barclays upgraded its rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $181 to $200.
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 7.1% to $39.51.

