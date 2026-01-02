What's Going On With Intelligent Bio Stock Friday?

Micro-cap Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) has staged a sharp rally in recent weeks, with shares up 44% over the past month and 78% over the last week, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The stock pulled back on Friday after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital.

$10 Million Private Placement Pressures Stock

Intelligent Bio said it will raise $10 million through a private placement, which weighed on shares following the announcement.

The deal includes 2.298 million shares, Series K-1 warrants to purchase up to 2.298 million shares, and Series K-2 warrants to purchase up to 2.298 million shares at a combined price of $4.35 per share.

Both the Series K-1 and Series K-2 warrants carry an exercise price of $4.10 per share.

Strategic Manufacturing Partnership

Earlier on Wednesday, the stock surged after the company announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Syrma Johari MedTech Ltd.

The collaboration is aimed at supporting and scaling production of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Reader.

Management expects the partnership to drive long-term margin improvement and deliver meaningful operational and financial benefits.

Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion

For the fiscal 2026 first quarter, Intelligent Bio reported revenue of $1.11 million, up 32% year over year, driven by accelerating cartridge sales and customer acquisition.

Gross margin expanded by 690 basis points to 46.6%, reflecting improved operating efficiency and a higher contribution from higher-margin cartridge sales.

Corporate Actions and Technology Updates

In December, the company completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

In July, it finalized cybersecurity testing, including penetration and electromagnetic compatibility testing, and reaffirmed the reliability and accuracy of its technology through advanced quantification methods such as human eccrine sweat testing.

INBS Price Action: Intelligent Bio Solutions shares were down 20.25% at $7.600 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

