Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) stock rose Friday after the company announced that it is selling its remaining Latin American asset to focus on North American energy and digital infrastructure.

This move is expected to free up capital and sharpen the company’s focus on power assets supporting high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Bitfarms signed an agreement to sell its 70-megawatt Paso Pe facility in Paraguay to the Sympatheia Power Fund, managed by Singapore-based Hawksburn Capital.

Deal Terms and Valuation

The buyer will acquire the subsidiary holding all Paso Pe assets. The site is valued at up to $30 million, with $9 million due at closing, partially covered by a non-refundable deposit, plus milestone payments over the next 10 months.

The transaction is expected to close in about 60 days, pending standard conditions, and marks Bitfarms’ exit from the region.

CEO Ben Gagnon said the divestment accelerates cash generation that would otherwise take years. He noted proceeds will support North American HPC and AI energy projects in 2026, where stronger returns are expected.

Josh Murchie of Sympatheia Power Fund said the deal supports the fund’s regional growth strategy and operational continuity.

North America Expansion Focus

After closing, Bitfarms’ energy portfolio will be entirely located in North America, encompassing its current capacity, active U.S. projects, and a multi-year pipeline for future expansion.

Interest in Bitfarms has increased through new trading products linked to its shares, including a recent launch that offers daily leveraged exposure, reflecting growing demand for targeted crypto infrastructure strategies.

BITF Price Action: Bitfarms shares were up 4.25% at $2.44 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

