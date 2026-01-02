BitVentures Limited (NASDAQ:BVC) stock rose after the company said it will start a new Digital Assets division focused on cryptocurrency mining expansion.

BitVentures disclosed agreements to buy several fleets of Bitmain mining machines and about 0.5 MW of hosting capacity.

Mining Equipment

The purchase includes Antminer S21 XP Hydro miners, Antminer S21 XP air-cooled miners, and Antminer L9 miners.

Also Read: Why Is Rubico Stock Gaining Friday?

The fleet targets about 30 PH/s of Bitcoin hashrate and about 0.5 TH/s of Litecoin and Dogecoin hashrate.

BitVentures said it will host the machines at secure, high-uptime data centers across the U.S. starting in January 2026.

The company expects a full ramp-up in the first quarter of 2026.

BitVentures said it plans a diversified mining strategy, targeting Bitcoin and select altcoins.

Efficiency Edge

The firm said the miners run at 12–13.5 J/TH for Bitcoin and 0.21 J/MH for Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Lawrence Wai Lok, CEO of BitVentures Limited, said the deal marks a proof-of-concept launch for the segment.

Wai Lok said the company plans to scale in tranches and explore staking, node operations, and partnerships.

BVC Price Action: BitVentures shares were up 19.32% at $1.36 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by basiczto via Shutterstock