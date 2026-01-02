tickers of top stock movers
Outlook Therapeutics, Intelligent Bio Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining around 1% on Friday.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Outlook Therapeutics shares dipped 60.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) fell 19.2% to $7.70 in pre-market trading as the company announced a $10.0 Million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) shares dipped 8.9% to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) tumbled 5.8% to $214.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) slipped 4.8% to $43.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Cango Inc – ADR (NYSE:CANG) fell 4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) slipped 3.6% to $7.57 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
  • Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) fell 2.6% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) slipped 2.3% to $15.41 in pre-market trading.

