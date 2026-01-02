Why Is Rubico Stock Gaining Friday?

Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) stock rose Friday after the company announced a purchase agreement to acquire a vessel-owning company tied to a new mega yacht contract.

Rubico said it signed the agreement with Top Ships Inc. to buy the company holding the shipbuilding contract for the M/Y Sanlorenzo 1150Exp. The yacht is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

Rubico expects to complete the deal by March 31, 2026.

The company ran due diligence during an exclusivity period. A $4 million advance payment under a letter of intent will be credited toward the purchase price.

Board Approval

A special independent committee of Rubico's board negotiated and approved the acquisition. The committee also obtained a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor.

Rubico provides global shipping transportation services and specializes in vessel ownership.

The acquired entity is party to the shipbuilding contract for the M/Y Sanlorenzo 1150Exp, linking Rubico to the newbuild project scheduled for 2027 delivery.

Strategic Rationale

Management said the deal supports Rubico's long-term growth plans and strengthens its vessel ownership strategy.

In November, Rubico's board approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split that will take effect at the opening of trading on December 2, 2025, with shares trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq under the RUBI symbol.

The company's outstanding common shares will be reduced to about 2.05 million from 61.44 million, excluding fractional shares.

RUBI Price Action: Rubico shares were up 18.69% at $1.27 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

