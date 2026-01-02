Li Auto Ends 2025 On A High Note Despite Tough Year

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) stock rose Friday after the company reported crossing 1.5 million cumulative vehicle deliveries in December 2025, offering signs of stabilization after months of slowing demand.

The Chinese EV maker said it delivered 44,246 vehicles in December, lifting cumulative deliveries to 1,540,215.

December volumes rose 33.35% from November, when deliveries totaled 33,181 vehicles. However, deliveries fell 24.38% year over year.

Fourth-quarter deliveries reached 109,194 vehicles, landing at the upper end of Li Auto’s guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 units and improving from third-quarter deliveries of 93,211 vehicles.

Despite the late-year rebound, full-year performance weakened. Li Auto delivered 406,343 vehicles in 2025, down from 500,508 deliveries in 2024, reflecting continued pressure across China’s highly competitive EV market.

In December, Li Auto expanded internationally by launching the Li L9, L7, and L6 models in Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, marking its entry into Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Africa.

The company also officially introduced its Li AI glasses, Livis, which received positive user feedback.

As of December 31, 2025, Li Auto operated 548 retail stores across 159 cities and 3,907 supercharging stations with 21,651 charging stalls in China.

Peer Performance

The company’s rival, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) , reported a strong December performance on Thursday, delivering 37,508 vehicles in December 2025, a 2% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase.

Another peer, Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) , reported a record 48,135 vehicle deliveries in December 2025, an increase of 54.6% year over year (Y/Y).

Recent Earnings

In November 2025, Li Auto reported a steep decline in fiscal third-quarter 2025 results, weighed by lower deliveries, margin compression, and costs tied to a major vehicle recall.

Vehicle sales dropped 37.4% to $3.6 billion in the quarter, driven primarily by weaker delivery volumes.

LI Price Action: Li Auto shares were up 2.95% at $17.43 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

