XPeng Sees Moderate December Growth, Finishes 2025 Strong

Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) reported strong December performance on Thursday, delivering 37,508 vehicles in December 2025, a 2% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase.

Total 2025 deliveries surged 126% Y/Y to 429,445 vehicles, driven by 45,008 overseas shipments, up 96% from a year earlier.

The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival expanded its presence to 60 countries and regions by year-end.

XPeng also expanded its self-operated charging network, adding more than 1,100 stations to reach a total of 3,000.

Peers Li Auto And Nio

Meanwhile, rival Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) reported strong December 2025 results, delivering 44,246 vehicles. The company exceeded 1.5 million vehicles in cumulative deliveries in December 2025.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) reported a record 48,135 vehicle deliveries in December 2025, an increase of 54.6% year over year (Y/Y).

The deliveries include 31,897 units under the NIO brand, 9,154 vehicles from the ONVO brand, and 7,084 FIREFLY vehicles.

XPeng Recent Earnings

In November 2025, the company reported third-quarter revenue of 20.38 billion Chinese yuan ($2.86 billion), a 101.8% Y/Y jump that landed just shy of the $2.87 billion consensus forecast.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was 0.16 yuan versus the analyst consensus loss estimate of 0.47 yuan. In USD terms, the adjusted EPADS was a loss of 2 cents.

XPEV Price Action: XPeng shares were up 1.58% at $20.60 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

