Tesla Rival Nio Caps 2025 With Record Deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) on Thursday reported a record 48,135 vehicle deliveries in December 2025, an increase of 54.6% year over year (Y/Y).

The deliveries include 31,897 units under the NIO brand, 9,154 vehicles from the ONVO brand, and 7,084 FIREFLY vehicles.

In December 2025, Nio’s flagship premium SUV, the All-New NIO ES8, surpassed 40,000 total deliveries.

It set a delivery speed record among battery electric vehicles priced above 400,000 yuan in China.

Q4 and Full-Year Deliveries

The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries reached a new high of 124,807 vehicles, representing a 71.7% Y/Y increase.

For the full year, the company, a major rival to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , delivered 326,028 vehicles, up 46.9% from the prior year.

This brings cumulative deliveries to 997,592 as of December 31, 2025.

Peers Li Auto And Xpeng

Meanwhile, rival Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) reported strong December 2025 results, delivering 44,246 vehicles. The company exceeded 1.5 million vehicles in cumulative deliveries in December 2025.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) also reported strong December performance, delivering 37,508 vehicles in December 2025, up 2% Y/Y.

Total deliveries for 2025 rose 126% Y/Y to 429,445 units, including 45,008 overseas deliveries, a 96% Y/Y.

Nio Recent Earnings

In November 2025, the company posted third-quarter revenue of 21.79 billion yuan ($3.06 billion), rising 16.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) and 14.7% sequentially, but coming in below the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted an adjusted loss of 1.14 yuan (15 cents) per ADS, narrowing from 2.14 yuan a year earlier and beating analyst expectations for a 24-cent loss.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 5.49% at $5.38 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

