Why Baidu Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced its proposed spinoff and separate listing of the H shares of Kunlunxin (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Baidu shares jumped 12.3% to $146.69 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Eason Technology Ltd (NYSE:DXF) surged 47.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.
- Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) gained 32.8% to $85.01 in pre-market trading after falling 22% on Wednesday.
- Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) rose 28.5% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday. Biofrontera, last month, announced the completion of the transfer of the FDA approvals for Ameluz and the RhodoLED Lamp Series, including the NDA and the IND.
- ChowChow Cloud International HLDG Ltd (NYSE:CHOW) rose 26.8% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced said first half 2025 revenue jumped 81.3% year-over-year to $22.8 million and net income climbed 80% to $1.6 million.
- Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI) rose 24.7% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement for the acquisition from Top Ships of a vessel-owning company which is party to a shipbuilding contract for a newbuilding mega yacht.
- Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) gained 21.4% to $10.96 in pre-market trading after climbing 3% on Wednesday.
- Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) rose 17.8% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) gained 8.2% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after adding 14% on Wednesday.
- X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) rose 8.1% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after dipping over 16% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) fell 60.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.
- Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) fell 21.5% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after the company received determination letter from the Nasdaq indicating that the company does not currently meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) fell 19.2% to $7.70 in pre-market trading as the company announced a $10.0 Million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Nocera Inc (NASDAQ:NCRA) declined 9.7% to $0.77 in pre-market trading.
- Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) dipped 9.3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Nuvve announced closing of private placement Series A preferred stock and warrants.
- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) shares dipped 8.9% to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
- Adlai Nortye Ltd (NASDAQ:ANL) fell 7.6% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Semilux International Ltd (NASDAQ:SELX) dipped 7.4% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
- Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) tumbled 5.8% to $214.60 in pre-market trading.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt Tech Hldg Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI) fell 5.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
