Why Baidu Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced its proposed spinoff and separate listing of the H shares of Kunlunxin (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Baidu shares jumped 12.3% to $146.69 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Eason Technology Lt d (NYSE:DXF) surged 47.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:BFRI) rose 28.5% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday. Biofrontera, last month, announced the completion of the transfer of the FDA approvals for Ameluz and the RhodoLED Lamp Series, including the NDA and the IND. ChowChow Cloud International HLDG Ltd (NYSE:CHOW) rose 26.8% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced said first half 2025 revenue jumped 81.3% year-over-year to $22.8 million and net income climbed 80% to $1.6 million.

Losers

Outlook Therapeutics In c (NASDAQ:OTLK) fell 60.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

