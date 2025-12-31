AMC Stock Hits New All-Time Low As Holiday Momentum Fails To Lift Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock hit a new all-time low Wednesday afternoon, dipping to $1.55 in afternoon trading. Here’s what investors need to know.

AMC Entertainment stock is at significant support. What’s behind AMC weakness?

Strong Attendance Contrasts With Debt Overhang

The fresh low comes even after one of AMC's strongest holiday stretches in years. More than 5.5 million people visited the company's theaters worldwide from Christmas through the following Sunday, helped by titles such as "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and "Zootopia 2," each of which generated at least $14 million at the domestic box office.

At the same time, investors are potentially still focused on leverage and potential dilution tied to an amended note agreement that allows AMC to issue up to $150 million in stock beginning in February 2026, as well as the company's recent sale of a majority stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) .

Investors Eye Netflix Tie-Up

AMC has also leaned into event programming, partnering with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) to show the "Stranger Things" series finale in more than 620 theaters, with over 1.1 million seats reserved.

Even using conservative assumptions, a single-night “Stranger Things” event would generate only low-single-digit millions of ticket sales, a rounding error against AMC's quarterly revenue, but it underscores how partnerships with streamers could help fill off-peak screens and diversify beyond traditional studio releases.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: AMC shows negative price trends across all three time frames — short-, medium- and long-term — highlighting continued downside momentum, per Benzinga Edge stock rankings.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed Wednesday down 3.73% at $1.55. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The current price is significantly below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend. This suggests that investor sentiment remains negative, and the stock may face continued resistance in recovering to previous levels.

Resistance is likely to be encountered around the $2.00 mark, where sellers may emerge to capitalize on any short-term rallies. The distance from the current price to this resistance level underscores the challenges AMC faces in regaining investor confidence.

Image: Shutterstock