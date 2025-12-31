TeraWulf Stock Climbs As Analyst Sees More Room To Run

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares are trading higher. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to Outperform on Wednesday, which appears to be boosting shares.

TeraWulf stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling WULF momentum?

Analysts See Higher Levels Ahead

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bill Papanastasiou upgraded TeraWulf from a Market Perform rating to an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $9.50 to a Street-high $24 on Wednesday.

The upgrade comes after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained an Overweight rating on TeraWulf last week with a price target of $18.

TeraWulf has a consensus Buy rating among analysts with an average price target of $14.04, according to Benzinga analyst data.

Technical Indicators Highlight Mixed Signals

Currently, TeraWulf is trading 14.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness while still being 45% above its 200-day SMA, which shows a longer-term bullish trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 102.98%, and they are currently positioned at 62.7% of their 52-week range, suggesting they are closer to the highs than the lows.

The RSI stands at 36.77, indicating neutral momentum, while the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of a neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, which could lead to volatility in the near term.

Anticipation Builds for TeraWulf’s Earnings Report

Investors are looking ahead to the company’s next earnings report on February 27, 2026, with analysts expecting earnings per share of $-0.15, down from $-0.08 from the same quarter last year, and revenue of $44.26M, up from $34.98M from the same quarter last year. TeraWulf Inc. Common Stock has a consensus Buy rating among analysts with an average price target of $15.39, suggesting the stock may be trading at a premium relative to analyst expectations.

ETFs with Significant WULF Holdings

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF): 3.63% Weight

(NASDAQ:PTF): 3.63% Weight Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSE:BITQ): 5.76% Weight

(NYSE:BITQ): 5.76% Weight VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP): 4.90% Weight

These holdings represent meaningful positions that can influence ETF performance, making the stock’s movements relevant for investors in these funds.

WULF Price Action: At the time of writing, TeraWulf shares are trading 2.78% higher at $11.47, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock