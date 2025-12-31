AT&T Stock Watch: Everything Investors Need To Know

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock is up approximately 0.4% on Wednesday versus a 0.1% loss in the Communication Services sector. The move comes as broader market indices are experiencing declines, with the S&P 500 down 0.25% and the Nasdaq down 0.27%, indicating that AT&T’s performance is somewhat counter to the overall market trend.

AT&T shares are showing limited movement. Where is T stock headed?

AT&T Defies Market Downturn

Despite the overall market’s downturn, AT&T’s stock is showing resilience, likely driven by investor sentiment rather than specific news. The stock’s upward movement today contrasts with the broader Communication Services sector, which is struggling, reflecting potential company-specific strength or investor confidence.

The broader market context reveals that major indices like the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 are also in the red, with declines of 0.27% and 0.34%, respectively. This suggests that AT&T’s positive movement may be an anomaly in a generally bearish environment.

Analysts Cut Targets, Maintain Positive Ratings

Most recently, Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating on AT&T and lowered the price target from $32 to $29. In addition, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating on AT&T and lowered the price target from $33 to $29.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating on AT&T and lowered the price target from $32 to $30 and Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino downgraded the stock from an Outperform rating to Peer Perform rating.

AT&T’s Technical Position Shows Mixed Signals

Currently, AT&T is trading 1.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 6.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while still facing longer-term challenges. Shares have increased approximately 9.46% over the past 12 months.

The RSI is at 49.71, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. This combination suggests that while the stock is not in overbought territory, it does have some positive momentum behind it.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $26.00

: $26.00 Key Support: $24.00

Anticipation Builds for AT&T’s Earnings Report

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on January 28, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $0.47 (Down from $0.54 YoY)

: $0.47 (Down from $0.54 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $32.85 billion (Up from $32.30 billion YoY)

: $32.85 billion (Up from $32.30 billion YoY) Analyst Consensus: Buy Rating ($30.07 Avg Price Target)

Note: The average price target implies significant upside potential from current levels.

ETFs With Significant Exposure to AT&T

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC): 4.30% Weight

(NYSE:XLC): 4.30% Weight Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSE:RDIV): 4.70% Weight

(NYSE:RDIV): 4.70% Weight 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSE:SIXH): 5.07% Weight

These holdings represent meaningful positions that can influence ETF performance, making the stock’s movements relevant for investors in these funds.

AT&T Shares Climb Amid Market Uncertainty

T Price Action: AT&T shares were up 0.46% at $24.92 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

