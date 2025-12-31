Investors Might Want To Take A Look At Ondas Holdings

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) are rising Wednesday after the Boston-based company secured $10 million in new purchase orders across its autonomous systems portfolio.

Ondas Holdings stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is ONDS stock up today?

Demand For Defense Solutions Accelerates

Ondas, which makes autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit, said the $10 million in new purchase orders includes integrated autonomous drone systems and robotic ground platforms for government security customers.

The company has had a string of wins this year, including just this month the acquisition of a ground robotics company and the appointment of a retired Army Brigadier General as its new COO.

“Governments and critical infrastructure operators are turning to Ondas for solutions that deliver mission assurance at scale,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. “With one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and a broadening technology and operating platform, we are well positioned to build on this momentum into 2026 and beyond.”

Oshi Lugassy, the co-CEO of the autonomous business unit, said that there’s high demand for autonomous systems that are linked together, meaning that air, ground and sensing capabilities are available in one system.

Looking forward to next year, Ondas will use recent strategic government tender to develop and field a large-scale autonomous border-protection system deploying thousands of drones as a prime contractor with the initial purchase order expected in January.

ONDS Price Action

Ondas Holdings shares were up 13.01%, trading at $10.16 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock