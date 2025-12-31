Applied Digital Stock In Focus: Fresh Analyst Coverage With Earnings Around The Corner

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are in the spotlight Wednesday. The company has received a flurry of positive analyst coverage ahead of earnings next week.

Applied Digital shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving APLD stock higher?

Analyst Ratings Signal Strong Buy Potential

Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl on Tuesday maintained an Outperform rating on Applied Digital with a $40 price target. In addition, Lake Street analyst Rob Brown reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Digital and maintained a $45 price target on the final trading day of 2025.

Is Applied Digital's Upcoming Earnings A Game-Changer?

Applied Digital is set to report second-quarter earnings next week. The company is anticipated to report a loss of 10 cents per share and revenue of $87.51 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

For the previous quarter, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate for a 13 cent loss. Furthermore, Applied Digital reported revenue of $64.22 million, beating the consensus estimate of $49.97 million.

“Looking ahead, we believe Applied Digital is poised to capitalize on a generational opportunity. With a multi-GW pipeline, active and increasing hyperscaler interest, and long-term contracted visibility, we are positioned to scale rapidly at a moment when demand for advanced infrastructure is reaching unprecedented levels worldwide,” the company said in its earnings release last quarter.

Understanding APLD's Mixed Technical Indicators

Applied Digital is currently showing a mixed technical picture. The stock is trading 6.1% below its 20-day SMA and 9.3% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness, while it remains 4.2% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a bit of strength in the medium term.

The RSI is at 42.31, which is considered neutral, indicating that the stock isn’t in overbought or oversold territory right now. This neutral reading suggests that momentum is neither strongly bullish nor bearish, leaving room for potential price movement in either direction. However, MACD is currently below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

Key support is at $22.00 and resistance at $29.50. Traders should watch for how APLD reacts around the key support and resistance levels, as these will be critical in determining the next direction for the stock.

Over the past 12 months, APLD has seen a remarkable gain of 236.58%, reflecting strong longer-term bullish momentum. This impressive performance highlights the stock’s ability to recover and grow significantly from its lows earlier in the year.

The mixed signals from moving averages and momentum indicators suggest that careful monitoring is essential in the coming days as the company prepares to report second-quarter results.

APLD Price Action: At the time of writing, Applied Digital stock is trading 5.98% higher at $25.52, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

