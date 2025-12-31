Analyst Downgrades GlobalFoundries (GFS) Citing Prolonged Semiconductor Down Cycle

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) are trading lower Wednesday after Wedbush downgraded the semiconductor stock to Neutral and lowered the price target.

Semiconductor Down Cycle Longer Than Anticipated

In a note published on Wednesday, analyst Matt Bryson cited near-term risk to CE device builds due to higher production cost regarding memory. OEMs, or original equipment manufacturers, are already lowering the number of builds after anticipating a downturn in demand.

Improved end market fundamentals and a shift towards local supply chains would help GlobalFoundries bolster the company’s business model, but Bryson said that the timeframe for those improvements are a little far out.

Following a recent trip to Asia, Bryson noted that industrial and auto demand seems weak without any hints of near-term recovery. Half of GlobalFoundries’s revenue is tied to smart mobile devices and home and industrial internet of things, which creates modest risk to the already conservative sales outlook. Even though artificial intelligence will supply a boon to the industry, that catalyst is over a year out.

Strategic Advantages Amid Global Shifts

Despite near-term challenges, GlobalFoundries’ strategic positioning in the U.S. and Europe, and its minimal exposure to China, are seen as fundamental strengths. This positioning becomes increasingly important as global tech customers seek to diversify away from geopolitical risks associated with Chinese supply chains.

However, the anticipated benefits from U.S. government actions, such as tariffs on Chinese semiconductors set for June 2027, might not materialize as quickly as hoped. With rising consumer prices becoming a hot-button political issue, the imposition of burdensome tariffs could be delayed, thus affecting the timeline for potential shifts to domestic manufacturing facilities like those operated by GlobalFoundries.

Long-Term Prospects Remain Intact

Despite the current headwinds, analysts remain optimistic about GlobalFoundries’ long-term prospects. The company is expected to maintain strong margins this quarter, close to historical highs, even with utilization levels below the ideal 95%+. The combination of likely higher future margins and full fab utilization suggests that, while the brighter future for GlobalFoundries is probable, it is just further out on the horizon than previously anticipated.

GlobalFoundries Stock Falls

GFS Price Action: Shares were down 2.60% at $35.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

