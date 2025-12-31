Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
December 31, 2025 10:12 AM 1 min read

Axsome Therapeutics, Plug Power And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company announced it intends to file a new drug application in January for AXS-12 after receiving feedback from the FDA. Additionally, the company announced the FDA granted Priority Review to AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s Agitation.

Axsome Therapeutics shares surged 16.1% to $172.90 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) shares jumped 50.3% to $127.00.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) gained 34.4% to $9.45 after the company announced it received FDA approval of NEREUS for the prevention of vomiting Induced by motion.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) gained 11.8% to $4.7107.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) gained 7.5% to $3.5598.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) rose 6% to $31.93.
  • mF International Limited (NASDAQ:MFI) rose 4.8% to $19.46.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) gained 4.1% to $2.0150. Clear Street analyst Tim Moore upgraded Plug Power from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $3.5 to $3.

Comments
